AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Jan 24 Dividend of $0.12 on February 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jan 24 dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.81 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,678 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

