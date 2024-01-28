AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of AGNCM stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
