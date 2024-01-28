Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on February 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of ADC opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

