Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB opened at $149.62 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

