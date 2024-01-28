Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

Shares of AIPUY opened at $17.39 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.