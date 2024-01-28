Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.43.

NYSE ALK opened at $36.77 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $249,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

