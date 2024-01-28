Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARE stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

