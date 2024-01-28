ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 228.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of ALLETE worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

