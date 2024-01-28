Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 94.4% in January

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

