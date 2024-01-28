Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.32.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

