AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.95.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$28.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.69. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.86.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

