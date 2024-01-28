Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Altimmune Trading Up 0.5 %
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
