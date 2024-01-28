Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 4.9 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

