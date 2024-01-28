Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $62,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

