Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Amada has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.
Amada Company Profile
