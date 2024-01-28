Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Amada has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

