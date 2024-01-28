Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Announces February 1st IPO

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is planning to raise $1.7 billion in an IPO on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 100,000,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Amer Sports, Inc. generated $4.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $262.5 million. Amer Sports, Inc. has a market cap of $8.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BNP Paribas, CICC, CLSA, Evercore ISI, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and HSBC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, BNP PARIBAS, CICC, CLSA, Evercore ISI, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC, Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners â€‹ were co-managers.

Amer Sports, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Amer Sports is a Helsinki-based sports apparel and outdoor equipment company owned by an investor group headed by China’s ANTA Sports. The Chinese investor group bought Amer Sports in 2019. Until then, the company’s stock was traded on the NASDAQ Helsinki. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Note: This IPO is a New York Stock Exchange listing.Â The company is involved in three business segments: technical apparel, outdoor performance, and ball and racquet sports. Amer Sports sells three big brands: Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson. As of Sept. 30, 2023, the company owned a global network of 261 stores featuring those three big brands. Amer Sports’ other brands include Armada, Atomic, DeMarini, Louisville Slugger and Peak Performance.Â Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: Amer Sports, Inc. filed its F-1/A on Jan. 22, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 100.0 million shares at a price range of $16.00 to $18.00 to raise $1.7 billion ($1,700.0 million). Background: Amer Sports, Inc. filed its F-1 on Jan. 4, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Aug. 11, 2023.) “.

Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and has 10800 employees. The company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at +1 345 945 3901 or on the web at http://www.amersports.com/.

