American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.150 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

