American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $48.67 Average PT from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

