American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $13.36 on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,555,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.