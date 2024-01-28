American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.
American Express Stock Up 7.1 %
American Express stock traded up $13.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at American Express
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
