American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.65-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.96-67.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.27 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.21.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.