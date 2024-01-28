American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

