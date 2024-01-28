American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 7.1 %

AXP traded up $13.36 on Friday, reaching $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,555,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

