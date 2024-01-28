American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.4 million.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.77 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

