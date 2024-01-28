American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.