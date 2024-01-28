AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
AMVMF stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.87.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
