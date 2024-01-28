AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

AMVMF stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.87.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.