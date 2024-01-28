Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $32.43

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

