Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Genpact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

