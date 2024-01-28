Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $32.38

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 22,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

