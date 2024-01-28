Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $166.46

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.46.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

