Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $55.40

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $34,770,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

