Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $528.95

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $528.95.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $493.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average of $435.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

