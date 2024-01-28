Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $82.67

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

