Analyzing Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Enveric Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($11.54) -0.08 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $23.64 million 110.88 -$181.12 million ($3.25) -13.65

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enveric Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -184.67% -115.41% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -299.33% -85.92% -53.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

