Analyzing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 153.50%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $23.55 million 2.75 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -2.11 Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 4.26 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -10.45

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

