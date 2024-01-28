Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

