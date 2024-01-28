Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

