Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $11.30 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 5.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $188.27 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.10 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
