Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

