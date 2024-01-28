Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,519.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.