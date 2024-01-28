Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,358 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dorian LPG
In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Dorian LPG Price Performance
Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.
Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
