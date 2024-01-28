Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 106.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.