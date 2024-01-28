Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,491.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTOGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,491.43 ($18.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.63), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,755.02). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.60) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,766.85 ($22.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,574.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,489.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.