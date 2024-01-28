Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,491.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,491.43 ($18.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.63), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,755.02). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.60) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,766.85 ($22.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,574.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,489.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

