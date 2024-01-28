Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.