Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

