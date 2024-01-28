AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppFolio traded as high as $223.99 and last traded at $218.18, with a volume of 722905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Up 28.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,457.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

