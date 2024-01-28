Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,386,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

