Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.350-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $182.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

