AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AppYea Price Performance

Shares of APYP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.