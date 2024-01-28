AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AppYea Price Performance
Shares of APYP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
AppYea Company Profile
