ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARC Document Solutions

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Dividend History for ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.