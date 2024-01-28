ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

